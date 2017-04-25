Suspected repeat bank robber caught in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 52-year-old woman accused of robbing a Pompano Beach bank and possibly others has been arrested.

Mary Stapleton, 52, was busted for robbing a SunTrust bank in Pompano Beach, over the weekend. Her family said this isn’t the first time she’s done this.

The bank’s surveillance camera captured pictures of Stapleton as she demanded money from an employee at the bank, located along East Atlantic Boulevard and Northeast 15th Avenue.

She managed to get away with $100 and then fled on a bus.

