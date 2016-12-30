Suspect arrested in shooting, armed robbery in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a subject suspected of robbing and shooting at a man in Dania Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, a man was approached by a suspect who tried to rob him at gunpoint, near 100 N.W. 8th Ave. The two struggled and the suspect fired a shot that missed the victim. The victim was injured from a projectile that ricocheted off of the ground.

The victim was transported Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood with no life-threatening injuries.

On Thursday, Broward Sheriff’s Office officials arrested 22-year-old Gregory Sims in connection to this armed robbery and shooting.

Sims faces armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon charges.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.