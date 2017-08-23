Suspect arrested after robbing store, carjacking cab in Aventura

AVENTURA, Fla. (WSVN) – A man has been arrested after, police say, he robbed a store and carjacked a taxi cab in Sunny Isles.

The suspect was arrested, Wednesday night, less than two hours after he stole a bag of money from the office in the Kosher Kingdom Supermarket in Aventura.

“This guy comes out of the office with a package, so one of the employees runs after him,” said the store’s owner, Lolo Einhorn.

Einhorn said the employees are shaken up.

“She’s very scared,” said Einhorn. “She wants security now. We need to do something so she’s safe.”

Police said the robber then carjacked a taxi cab, forcing the cab driver and a tourist out of the car on North Country Club Drive.

“Subject jumped into a taxi,” said Aventura Police Sgt. Chris Goranitis. “He implied that he had a gun to the taxi driver, but he actually displayed a pair of scissors, and he stabbed the taxi cab driver in the shoulder.”

Police pulled him over on 193rd and Collins shortly after.

He now faces robbery and carjacking charges.

