Surveillance captures Miramar cellphone store burglary

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras rolled as a Miramar cellphone store was burglarized, Tuesday.

The video shows the subject smashing the front door of the King Mobile Phone, located along Southwest 64th Avenue and Miramar Parkway.

Police said the subject managed to take several phones from the business.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

