Spirit plane lands at FLL after reports of strange odor in cockpit

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials responded to reports of an unusual odor during a flight that landed at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Monday afternoon.

The Spirit Airlines flight landed after pilots reportedly said they smelled a strange odor in the cockpit.

There is no word on the source of the odor. The flight landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.