SPCA caring for 2 stray ponies found near Everglades

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Animal welfare officials are looking for the owner of a pair of stray ponies that were found near the Everglades, Monday.

The two ponies were found by police east of Krome Avenue in the Homestead area. They have since been taken into the care of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The SPCA said residents in the area notified them that they saw the two ponies walking around for days.

“Somebody had said that the pony was running loose for three days, and they put the one in their yard, and that same person had tied her up to the pole,” said Laurie Waggoner with South Florida SPCA. “Right now, we’re looking for an owner.”

If you know who the owners of these ponies are, call the South Florida SPCA at 305-825-8826.

The SPCA will hold them at their Southwest Miami-Dade ranch for 30 days until they’re claimed. If they are not claimed, they will be put up for adoption.

