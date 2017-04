MIAMI (WSVN) - From local law enforcement agencies to adoption centers, South Florida did more than simply celebrate their pooches on National Pet Day.

Remember–if you can–please adopt, don’t shop!

K9 Mikey has been moody all day and we just realized why! It's #NationalPetDay and no one had taken his pic! Thx Mikey for 7yrs of service! pic.twitter.com/3UcidQCPd0 — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) April 11, 2017

It's #nationalpetday and we are putting crime on paws! pic.twitter.com/aicRVoaFTH — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) April 11, 2017

Be there…adopt at @miamiyouthfair! Find the newest furry member of your family now through 4/16 from 12PM-9PM at the Market Place! #Miami pic.twitter.com/8UQNbD8q5Q — Miami-Dade Animals (@PetsToLove) April 11, 2017

Interested in adopting your next pet? Visit http://www.miamidade.gov/animals/.

