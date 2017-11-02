South Florida python hunter kills 17-foot python in Everglades

EVERGLADES, Fla. (WSVN) — A South Florida python hunter made a huge killing when he brought in a nearly 17-foot python.

“I got this monster at 11 p.m. last Thursday, L-28 [Canal], in the water. It was an unbelievable match,” said python hunter Dusty Crum. “I’ve never been tested like that before, so we’re taking ’em out of the glades one snake at a time. This snake’s not going to hurt anymore of our natives.”

Crum broke his own record after he killed a 16-foot 11-inch Burmese python.

The hunt was part of the South Florida Water Management District’s Python Elimination Program, where licensed South Florida Hunters are asked to remove the invasive animals.

Since the program began in March, more than 630 pythons have been removed from the Everglades.

