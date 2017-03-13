South Florida nonprofit offers free mobile showers for homeless

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A generous donation is helping a South Florida non-profit provide free showers to the homeless.

WLRN reports that over two thousand homeless people in Broward County will benefit from the mobile showers provided by HOPE South Florida, which works to assist the homeless in the area with food and shelter.

“We were fortunate enough to receive a $50,000 donation from an anonymous donor and that enabled us to move forward with the project and to purchase the unit,” HOPE’s director of development Sheneka Spencer told the station.

The group partnered with Palm Beach-based Live Fresh, which provides the mobile shower trailer units.

The nearly 30-foot trailer holds six showers and bathrooms, and includes toiletries such as toothpaste and shaving kits. It will be located at the St. Christopher Episcopal Church in Fort Lauderdale, and Spencer says the organization hopes to expand the offering to other locations.

“We’re providing housing, we’re providing meals but it goes so far beyond that,” Spencer said. “The need is massive and there is so much more that needs to be done.”

Spencer said the mobile shower unit will help “boost the confidence” of those who are homeless in the county.

The trailer is located at 318 NW 6 Ave in Fort Lauderdale. To donate to HOPE, click here.

