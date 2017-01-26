South Florida Muslim community unifies against Trump’s immigration plan

MIAMI (WSVN) - Just one day after President Trump announced plans to halt the immigration of people from seven predominantly Muslim countries to the U.S., the Muslim community in South Florida plans to come together in protest in Downtown Miami.

Today, there is real concern among the Muslim community for not only the safety of their relatives in other countries but for their own future here in the United States.

Besides taking steps to stop accepting Syrian refugees into the U.S., Trump is expected to suspend the United States’ broader refugee program for 120 days, which includes suspending the practice of issuing visas for people from seven predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and Africa. Some of these countries are torn by warfare.

Groups seeking to help those from these countries agree Trump’s plan is a step backwards.

“We do have in place, and we have had in place, a very effective system of scrutinizing our immigrants and scrutinizing the refugees that come to this country,” said Wilfredo Ruiz, Communications Director of the Center of American and Islamic Relations (CAIR), “so Mr. Trump is just continuing his campaign.”

The protest will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. in Downtown Miami.

Florida Highway Patrol has issued a stern warning, Thursday, saying that anyone who blocks major highways will be subject to arrest.

