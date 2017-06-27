South Florida mother starts children’s carpooling service

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida mother is launching a service that she hopes will help lighten the load for parents transporting their children.

Candice Saffer is a working mother of three children who founded Urban Village Kids, a service meant to transport children through carpooling or a single ride.

“They’re all three very active children, and we do what we can for them on a daily basis. And they participate in all the daily activities they possible can,” said Saffer about her children.

She said the service will allow parents to track and view their children as they are being driven from place to place.

“The most important thing for me was to have, for example, a GPS tracking. We’re going to have cameras in the car,” said Saffer. “So the parents are going to have full knowledge and transparency every single second of the ride.”

“When a driver takes a child they are not going to ever have the child at a curb. They’re gonna stop, they’re gonna park, they’re gonna walk the child in,” Saffer added. “We’re gonna follow every single sign in and sign out procedure that is from the business that we are taking the child to.”

More than 100 users have already tested the service, including Rochelle Trafton, who is a working mother with two children.

“I was in contact with them and could confirm that they made it safely to their location. It was a great experience,” she said.

Trafton is a working mom and prefers driving her children herself, but with two children in two different schools, she said Urban Village Kids is her second best option.

She said the safety features bring her peace of mind. “Just like if you had a child in a daycare. A lot of people want daycares that have cameras because they want to be able to see their kids and want to make sure they’re safe,” Trafton said. “Urban Village Kids is using the same type of technology where you can watch your kid on a camera in the car and know that they’re safe. You do get confirmation of pick up and drop off.”

Urban Village Kids is expected to launch in November.

