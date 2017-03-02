South Florida kids celebrate reading with Dr. Seuss books

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida children on Thursday celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday by reading his books.

It was part of the National Education Association’s Read Across America Day. The NEA celebrated their own anniversary by having kids in every community read a Doctor Seuss book.

United Way Women’s Leadership members took part in the event by reading to kids at the United Way Center in Miami.

