South Florida families still need help after Irma

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of families affected by Hurricane Irma showed up to a Northwest Miami-Dade food distribution center, where food supplies were being handed to those in-need.

Irma struck South Florida back in September, but, on Wednesday, those families looking to get back on their feet relied on food being handed out at Miami-Dade College North Campus. “Food,” said Lanee Bryant. “Food, food, food.”

Bryant said her and her family have been receiving meals from food banks, but that is not enough. “It’s been a long process. A lot of people been helping donate, so I’ve been good so far.”

She added that all of her food spoiled due to the hurricane knocking out power for her and many residents.

The line for Wednesday’s food drive stretched far and wide on MDC North’s campus, as many hoped to find help. “I need food,” said a woman in line. “I lost a lot, so I need to gain what I lost.”

Some families do not qualify for food stamps but are desperately seek assistance after the storm. One organization, Food for Florida, has decided to help those families.

“It’s people who live in one of the 48 counties that don’t receive regular food stamps that experienced a loss through the hurricane,” said Florida Department of Children and Families Regional Managing Director Bronwin Stanford. “Either loss of food from loss of power, maybe damage to their homes, loss of employment.”

Families will receive cards that activate in three days time.

“It’s important to me and my family because we don’t have stamps,” said Bryant. “We don’t have no lights, and it destroyed our food.”

These families are hoping help continues to come until families can finally get back on their feet.

“Didn’t have it, we’d have to struggle like we’ve been doing,” said Bryant. “There are places that give you food and stuff like twice a month, but this is helping us. I appreciate it.”

