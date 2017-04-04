South Florida doctor launches app for fertility testing

(WSVN) - A South Florida doctor is launching a new app to help women around the world when it comes to having children.

Dr. Jerisa Berry, a board certified emergency room doctor, is creating the Secure Your Fertility app.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 7.5 million women across the U.S. have fertility issues.

Berry said the new app will now bring fertility testing right to a user’s smart phone.

“The fertility [app] will allow women to gain access to a particular hormone test, and they will get the results usually within one to two days,” Berry said. “That result will give them an idea of where they are in their biological clock.”

The app will launch in late April.

