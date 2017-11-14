South Florida chef teams up with non-profit for food drive

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida celebrity and non-profit organization joined forces to drive out hunger, Tuesday.

Miami Model Citizens and chef Robyn Almodova have given back just in time for the holidays.

From Tuesday and ending Friday, their food truck will be stationed across Broward and Miami counties for a good cause.

“Well, today we have partnered with Miami Model Citizens as well as Miami Rescue Group, and we’re doing a reverse food truck drive,” said Almodova. “Basically, instead of us passing out the food, today, we’re collecting canned goods and non-perishable items for the holiday season.”

All donations will go toward the Miami Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.