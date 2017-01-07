Snooping Florida officer improperly used databases 560 times

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — A South Florida police officer faced disciplinary action after investigators say she improperly used confidential databases 560 times to snoop on people.

A Pembroke Pines Police Department internal affairs report says that 12-year veteran Officer Melodie Carpio looked up information on her fellow officers, her boyfriend’s ex-wife and others. The databases included those for criminal backgrounds, driver and license information and so forth.

The Sun-Sentinel reports that Carpio was suspended without pay for about three months and was required to sign an agreement that she would be fired if it happened again. The newspaper could not reach Carpio for comment.

Carpio focused on her boyfriend’s ex-wife, who she looked up 79 times on her city-issued laptop, and the ex-wife’s husband, who she searched out 82 times.

