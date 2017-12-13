Small plane crashes into lake in Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has responded to the scene of a small plane crash at an Oakland Park lake, Wednesday.

The plane reportedly crashed into the lake just west of Northwest 21st Street Avenue, just before 12:30 p.m.

Officials have confirmed that the pilot was able to escape the plane and swim to shore.

According to Oakland Park Fire Rescue, the pilot appeared to be OK, and said he did not need medical assistance.

The plane is believed to have sunk to the bottom of the lake.

A man named Xavier witnessed the crash. He said he heard a pop before the plane began its descent. “You just saw the plane — just came towards the water and actually dove in,” he said.

Xavier said the plane landed near the middle of the lake, and he also recorded a video of the pilot swimming.

Officials are now investigating the crash.

