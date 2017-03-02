Small plane skids off runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A small plane has reportedly skidded off the runway at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport Thursday morning.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the Cessna 340 twin-engine plane had just touched down when its left main landing gear collapsed.

Police said only the pilot was on-board the aircraft, and no injuries were reported.

Both runways at the airport have been closed until the aircraft can be towed to a nearby hangar.

