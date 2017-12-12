Sketch released of man in North Lauderdale armed home invasion

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have released a sketch of a man who, they said, forced his way inside a woman’s apartment in North Lauderdale and held her at gunpoint before he ransacked the home.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place inside The Hamptons, a large apartment community along Avon Lane, north of West McNab Road, Dec. 7.

Officials said the victim heard repeated knocking on her front door. She called out to the subject and said he had the wrong home, but he persisted. When she opened the door, detectives said, the man pushed his way inside.

Investigators said the subject pushed a gun to the victim’s head and and forced her into her bedroom. He then forced her to lie on the ground while he searched through her room for valuables.

The armed thief fled shortly after with several of the victim’ belongings. “After several terrifying moments, the man did leave the apartment. He left in a red vehicle,” said BSO spokesperson Gina Carter.

Detectives said the subject has a tall frame and has bumps in his face that do not appear to be acne. He also spoke with a thick Jamaican accent.

“We have a very good description of him, as well as an artist sketch, which we are releasing now in the hopes that somebody’s going to recognize him,” said Carter.

At the time of the burglary, officials said, the thief was wearing a gray hoodie, a blue sports jacket and black gloves.

Area residents said they hope the man in caught quickly. “I hope they find this guy. We don’t need any more crime,” said one woman, “We have to clean up, we have to talk, to say, when you find out who it is, turn the guy in.”

If you have any information on this home invasion, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

