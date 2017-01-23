Severe storms rip through parts of South Florida

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe thunder storms made their way through South Florida overnight, leaving behind a path of destruction.

In Miami-Dade, police have blocked off an area near Northwest 72nd Avenue and 53rd Terrace, as they work to get the power lines and tree branches off the roadway.

Omar Lopez, who works at a warehouse in the area said the winds were so strong, they ripped the aluminum top off one of their trucks. “At 3:55 we had a lightning strike and the power went out,” he said. “At about 4 o’clock, 4:05, wind starts to howl and then I hear a siren, and I looked out the window of our warehouse…and the I see this sheet metal that’s over there bounce off the fence.”

Lopez said it all happened in a matter of minutes. “It was flooded, now it’s drained perfectly,” he said. “Between 3:55 and 4:05 everything was over.”

Bruce, who also works in the area said his towing business suffered extensive damage. “There’s half motors out of tow tucks, it’s ridiculous,” he said. “A big tow truck shifted to the side. Big pine trees were on top of the bigger tow trucks that we got. Roof’s, everything is terrible.”

Two blocks away, near Northwest 74th Avenue and 50th Street, there were reports of several overturned vehicles.

Florida Power and Light are now on the scene. According to officials, businesses in the area will not have any power until at least 10 a.m.

7Skyforce flew over parts of Miami Gardens where rolled over train cars could be seen, as well as downed trees on the train tracks. This could cause possible delays for Tri-Rail.

In Hialeah apartments had their roofs ripped off as well as air conditioning units that were blown away by strong gusts of wind.

#TRAFFIC: Downed power lines near Okechobee Road southbound causing delays; Overnight storm damaged nearby houses pic.twitter.com/Rq3J9dyPGG — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) January 23, 2017

Okeechobee Road has been shut down north and southbound between Red Road and the Hialeah water plant, as crews work to clean up the downed power lines in the area.

In Miami Springs, down the 1100 block of Plover Avenue, people woke up to uprooted trees and roof tiles on the ground.

7News spoke with a man who lives in the neighborhood, and he said around 3:35 a.m., he was woken up by an alert of a possible tornado in the area.

One family told 7News there is a boat in their yard which does not belong to them.

Police are advising the public to speak with their insurance providers before letting any contractors get to work on their home.

No injuries have been reported.

A survey team from the National Weather Service will be assessing the damage to see if there is a possibility that a tornado may have hit in parts of Doral and Hialeah.

Below are the number of power outages in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

-Miami-Dade = 7,091

-Broward= 791

-Palm Beach =2,477

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.