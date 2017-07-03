Several injured after SUV hits transit bus in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken several people to the hospital after, officials said, they were involved in a crash with a Miami-Dade Transit bus in Northwest Miami-Dade, Monday afternoon.

According to reports, children were among the victims transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

City of Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Northwest 79th Street and Eighth Court, just west of Interstate 95.

7Skyforce HD hovered above the scene of the collision. It appears an SUV rear-ended the transit bus.

Officials said between 10 and 12 people sustained injuries.

