Search underway for serial ‘shaky bandit’ bank robber

PALM CITY, Fla. (WSVN) — Officials are investigating after, they said, a suspected serial bank robber with shaky hands struck two more banks in Palm City and Port St. Lucie.

Authorities continue to search for the subject after, they said, he robbed a bank in Palm City and another in Port St. Lucie on Monday.

Officials call him the “shaky bandit” because, according to witnesses, the robber’s hand trembles during the robberies.

The subject has also hit several other banks in Palm Beach and Broward counties.

During those robberies, the subject implied that he was armed before demanding money.

There have been no injuries reported.

If you have any information about this robber, call Palm Beach Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

