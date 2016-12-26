Search underway for missing watercraft rider near MIA

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dive teams raced against the setting sun as they continue their search for a man who never surfaced from a body of water, near Miami International Airport, after, officials said, he fell off a personal watercraft.

Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene, Monday afternoon, in the Blue Lagoon, located between the airport and Northwest Seventh Street, off the Dolphin Expressway.

7News cameras captured crews searching the lagoon and a Miami-Dade Police helicopter circling above. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is also assisting in the search efforts.

Concerned family members were also at the scene. One woman, visibly shaken, was seen speaking with a police officer. Another collapsed on the ground shortly after getting out of a car and was carried back to the vehicle.

According to a friend of the family, who did not want to be identified or speak on camera, the victim is a 31-year-old man who fell into the water while riding with a group of people.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.