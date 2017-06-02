MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl who went missing on Friday.

According to Miami Police, 14-year-old Dyanah Amaya was last seen in the area of Northwest 21st Street and 18th Avenue, at around 2 p.m. Detectives said they have reason to believe she may be in danger.

We need your assistance in locating Dyanah Amaya. She was last seen @ 1871 NW 21 St & detectives have reason to believe she may be in danger pic.twitter.com/n7gALQau3o — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) June 3, 2017

Police said Amaya stands 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call Miami Police at (305) 603-6300.

