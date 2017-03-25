Search underway for endangered Margate woman

MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police in Margate are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who, they said, went missing Saturday morning.

Investigators said 50-year old Tabatha Fowler was last seen walking away from her home near Northwest 76th Avenue and Atlantic Boulevard, at around 8:30 a.m.

Fowler was last seen wearing a bright flowered skirt and has a history of dementia. She stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police said she has been known to walk long distances away from her residence.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call Margate Police at 954-764-4357.

