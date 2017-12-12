Search underway for armed Davie gas station robber caught on camera

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, was caught on surveillance video robbing a gas station in Davie at gunpoint, Saturday.

The thief approached the counter of the Shell gas station, located near State Road 7 and Griffin Road, and demanded money.

The clerk initially didn’t see the gun and tried to stop him from reaching into the register. The clerk then backed away.

The thief took the cash and walked out.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

