MIAMI (WSVN) - The Pérez Art Museum Miami opened a can of art this weekend.

A one-of-a-kind Goya can sculture was unveiled on Saturday. Created by South Florida artist Alexander Mijares, the artwork consists of several recycled Goya cans.

The piece, commissioned by the Hispanic-owned food company, will be part of the “Passion is Goya” campaign. It is also their Second Saturday event at the Downtown Miami museum.

