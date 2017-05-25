Save on hurricane supplies with disaster preparedness sales tax holiday

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s always good to prepare in advance for hurricane season, and there’s a way you can save on those supplies.

Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday is next week from June 2 through 4.

Items that qualify for the sales tax are essentials like flashlights and candles that are $20 or less, batteries, radios that don’t cost more than $50 and some portable generators.

Here’s a complete list of what will be tax-free: http://floridarevenue.com/DisasterPrep/Documents/tip17a01-05.pdf.

