Santa Claus brings holiday cheer to Miami hospital

MIAMI (WSVN) - Christmas came early for a group of children and families at the Miami Cancer Institute where Santa Claus stopped by for a special celebration, Wednesday.

Santa Claus helped spread some holiday cheer to the young patients by handing out presents to all the little boys and girls.

“This is so important for all of these kids. It provides them with so much happiness and joy in this environment,” said pediatrics nurse Alicia Depazos.

The celebration took place in, what the hospital calls, the “Infusion-arium,” where children experience unique virtual reality activities during treatment. Activities include a virtual trip to outer space.

