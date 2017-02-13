Runners hand out chocolates, smiles across Overtown

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of South Floridians hit the pavement to hand out sweet treats, Sunday, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Participants of the One Love Run gathered in Wynwood, just south of Panther Coffee, with gifts and chocolates in hand, then set off to spread joy throughout Overtown and other neighborhoods.

“This is where we combine our passion for running with giving back to people,” said organizer Omar Nelson. “It’s the greatest thing ever, and it’s the feeling that you get, because sometimes in neighborhoods like Overtown, these people feel like they’re ghosts, and when we run through and we engage them, over time they feel like they’re alive.”

The event was a smooth success, with the runners spreading smiles everywhere the road took them.

