FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida furniture store marked a milestone as it helped the community in the wake of a devastating hurricane.

Rooms To Go celebrated its long-awaited grand opening of its newest store with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Fort Lauderdale, Friday.

Grand opening of the Fort Lauderdale Rooms to Go — beautiful store and more jobs! Thanks for investing in our City! @RoomsToGo @FTLCityNews pic.twitter.com/2PLOeS0mZC — Mayor Jack Seiler (@JackSeiler) September 23, 2017

The opening was pushed back due to Hurricane Irma, and during the ceremony, the Florida-based retailer decided not only to celebrate, but to give back.

“One thing we didn’t realize when we do grand openings, we never expected something like Hurricane Irma to hit us,” said Rooms To Go Vice President Pete Reich, “so we started the grand opening advertisements last week, and then shifted it to this week, and added a great charity called Feeding South Florida, and we added $25,000 to that hurricane relief.”

The latest showroom, located along Federal Highway, will include features such an interactive flat- screen and in-store tablets, allowing customers to customize their furniture selections.

