Rick Case host VIP party in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rick Case Automotive Group hosted a VIP party, Wednesday night, for the all new 2017 Alfa Romero Giulia.

The car is on display at Rick Case Alfa Romero in Davie.

The car was first revealed in the United States during Super Bowl 51 — appearing in three ads. Rick Case says the Giulia is in a league of its own.

“It’s unlike anything from Germany. It’s got high performance, Italian sports car, great Italian styling, great Italian handling and it’s just a phenomenal vehicle,” Case said.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia starts at $38,000.

