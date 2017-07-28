Residents left with questions after cars vandalized in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents woke up to shattered windows after multiple vehicles were vandalized inside a North Miami Beach apartment complex.

According to North Miami Beach Police, detectives are investigating to see if the cars were also burglarized, overnight, on Friday. Several residents from two separate apartment complexes said that while their cars were vandalized, their valuables were not taken.

“I came out, and I saw my window cracked,” said resident Martias Mazo. “I saw above the things if anything was missing. They didn’t take anything. I have a watch, I have some coins, just some paperwork and everything was there.”

“I wake up in the morning, my neighbors knock on my door and said, ‘Oh, someone broke into all these cars,'” said resident Danny Segaro, who works in the area. “I come out here, nothing’s damaged, just the windows. Boxes are still there, random cars are broken into for several blocks. Random — it’s just senseless violence. I don’t get it. Come on, people.”

Police said dozens of vehicles were burglarized, but residents, like Al Miller, said this is not the first instance. “This has happened last week to a few people, but this week was terrible last night,” said Miller, “because so many cars were vandalized, in any case, and nothing’s happening.”

Miller added, “I’m just an old retiree, now broken down with everything. How can this happen? Just is pretty lousy. I appreciate someone trying to help us out, trying to cover the area, if they are, because we had no coverage from anyone before.”

Residents who live in the complexes believe the vandals fled through alleyways.

North Miami Beach Police announced on social media they will continue to work with other agencies dealing with similar issues.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

