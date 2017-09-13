Residents caught skipping long lines at South Florida gas stations

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Finding gasoline has been a hassle for commuters, as post-Irma woes at the pump continue. Long lines and stations that continue to have no power aren’t the only issues, however.

There are those who do not mind being patient, and then there are those who cut lines at South Florida gas stations that remain open. Officers have begun cracking down on those who wish to skip the line.

“We’ve been here for two hours,” said Alejandra, a resident waiting for gas. “I think it’s only one gasoline pump that’s open.”

“After like two cars before me, they tell me no gas,” said Johny Sius, chuckling at the situation. “That’s why I come here.”

In Broward County, another man said there have been wait times of almost two hours. “About an hour and a half,” said a resident. “And that’s the first time I found a station open around here.”

Where there’s usually a long line, there are unfortunately those who wish to skip lines with their gas canisters. “I cut in line the guy and they were upset,” admitted a man who recently cut a line. “but I had to go.”

In North Miami Beach, Miami-Dade Police were seen arriving to deal with those skipping lines, even announcing gas is cut off after seeing impatient residents ruin it for others.

7SkyForce HD provided hope for those still struggling to find gas, as a fuel farm near Port Everglades saw an influx of gas tankers.

“I expect by tomorrow we’ll be in good shape and everybody will be fully operational,” said Port Everglade Chief Executive Steven Cernak.

“What we’re doing right now is getting the trucks filled as quickly as possible,” said Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief. “Getting them on the roads in Broward County, and we’re gonna be OK.”

