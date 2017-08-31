COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - An owl is once again a free bird after he was cared for at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science.

The screech owl was moved to Vizcaya in Coconut Grove and placed in a nesting box, Thursday. The bird will be living on the grounds, which house rare plants and native wildlife.

The owl was rescued and rehabilitated by the Frost Museum’s Batchelor Wildlife Center.

