Report: Postal worker shot at in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - According to a report, shots have been fired at a U.S. postal worker in Southwest Miami-Dade.

The report states that a call came in to Miami-Dade Police just before noon as “shots fired at a postal worker” near 9305 S.W. 92nd St. A U.S. Post Office marked van was seen parked diagonally on 92 Street with its hazard lights blinking.

However, no fire rescue vehicles responded to the scene.

Miami-Dade Police marked cruisers are parked a couple of blocks away from the alleged scene of the shooting.

Postal police are en route to conduct an investigation.

