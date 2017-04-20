Report: Miami among toughest cities to live for teachers

MIAMI (WSVN) - Housing in South Florida is generally expensive, but for teachers in Miami, it’s one of the toughest places in the country to find affordable living.

According to a report from Apartment List, Miami ranks as the fourth-most unaffordable city for teachers. Seattle, New York and San Francisco are the only cities that rank higher.

The report added that 50 percent of income is spent on rent in Miami.

A data scientist that worked on the Apartment List report, Andrew Woo, said the salaries of more experienced teachers are lagging behind the costs of housing a family.

“I would say the trend was even more drastic in Miami than in other cities,” he told the Miami Herald.

The report continued to add that, although teachers in other large cities like New York City could see an increase in pay of about $25,000 after ten years of work, teacher pay in Miami stays flat. The analysts said teachers in Miami were making $40,800 as a starting salary, but capping out at $46,000 after a decade of teaching.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.