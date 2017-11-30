Record-breaking hurricane season comes to an end

MIAMI (WSVN) - The busy 2017 hurricane season has finally come to a close.

The National Weather Service said it’s been the busiest storm season in the Atlantic since 2005, and the fifth most-active on record.

This year saw 17 named storms, hurricanes, including the devastating hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria. All three powerful storms became at least Category 4 hurricanes, and struck within a month of each other.

It's a wrap! Today marks the end of this hurricane season. Talk about an active season! We had 10 consecutive hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/DB9XI9akws — Miss Chavis (@karlenechavis) November 30, 2017

Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas after stalling over the state following landfall, causing catastrophic flooding in the Houston area.

Hurricane Irma followed Harvey just two weeks later, striking the Florida Keys before making its way up the state of Florida. Irma forced many residents to evacuate, and left over a million homes without power for several days.

Irma was the first major hurricane to make landfall in Florida since Wilma in 2005.

Then Hurricane Maria formed, striking the already hard-hit Caribbean including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Nearly two months after Maria hit, half of Puerto Rico’s residents remain without power.

