Publix, Winn-Dixies and Sedano’s currently open after Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - The following Publix, Winn-Dixie and Sedano’s supermarket locations have opened in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. For the latest updates, check each grocery chain’s website.
OPEN PUBLIX LOCATIONS:
- Coral Creek Shops – Coconut Creek
- Winston Park Center – Coconut Creek
- Riverside Square – Coral Springs (closes 8 p.m.)
- Ramblewood Square – Coral Springs
- Lakeview Center – Coral Springs
- Publix at Sawgrass Center – Coral Springs
- Pine Island Ridge Plaza – Davie
- Regency Square – Davie
- Paradise Promenade – Davie
- Doral Park Shopping Center – Doral (closes 7 p.m.)
- Publix at Doral Isle – Doral
- Coral Ridge Shopping Center – Fort Lauderdale (closes 7 p.m.)
- Publix at Sunrise Boulevard – Fort Lauderdale
- The Riverland Center – Fort Lauderdale
- Country Club Plaza – Hialeah
- Westlake Commons – Hollywood (closes 10 p.m.)
- Homestead Town Square – Homestead
- Inverrary Falls – Lauderhill
- Venetian Isle Shopping Center – Lighthouse Point
- Palm Lakes Plaza – Margate
- Higate Square – Miami (closes 7 p.m.)
- University Park Center North – Miami
- Allapattah & US 1 Shopping Center – Miami
- Baypoint – Miami
- Airpark Plaza – Miami
- Publix Sabor Coral Way Altos Plaza – Miami
- Eureka Promenade – Miami
- Publix at Miami Lakes – Miami Lakes (closes 5 p.m.)
- Cypress Lake Town Center – North Lauderdale
- Publix at North Miami – North Miami
- Parkland Commons – Parkland
- Pembroke Commons – Pembroke Pines
- Plantation Promenade – Plantation
- Tamarac Town Square – Tamarac
- Midway Plaza – Tamarac (closes 11 p.m.)
- Publix at Glade Crossing – Weston (closes 7 p.m.)
OPEN SEDANO’S LOCATIONS:
- Sedano’s 1690 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33014
- Sedano’s 3925 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012
- Sedano’s 10720 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33175
- Sedano’s 12175 SW 26 Street, Miami, FL 33175
- Sedano’s 6430 NW 186th Street, Miami, FL 33015
- Sedano’s 2425 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135
- Sedano’s 2301 West 52nd Street, Hialeah, FL 33016
- Sedano’s 3140 West 76 Street, Hialeah, FL 33018
- Sedano’s 16255 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196
- Sedano’s 831 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
- Sedano’s 10780 NW 58th Street, Doral, FL 33178
- Sedano’s 18600 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33015
- Sedano’s 14524 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33184
- Sedano’s 8601 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155
- Sedano’s 3801 West Flagler St. Miami, FL 33134
OPEN WINN-DIXIE LOCATIONS:
- Winn-Dixie 3275 SW 22nd Street, Coral Gables, FL 33145
- Winn-Dixie 1150 NW 54th Street, Doral, FL 33178
- Winn-Dixie 1155 NW 11th Street, Miami, FL 33136
- Winn-Dixie 5850 NW 183rd Street, Country Club, FL 33015
