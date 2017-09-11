Publix, Winn-Dixies and Sedano’s currently open after Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - The following Publix, Winn-Dixie and Sedano’s supermarket locations have opened in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. For the latest updates, check each grocery chain’s website.

OPEN PUBLIX LOCATIONS:

  • Coral Creek Shops – Coconut Creek
  • Winston Park Center – Coconut Creek
  • Riverside Square – Coral Springs (closes 8 p.m.)
  • Ramblewood Square – Coral Springs
  • Lakeview Center – Coral Springs
  • Publix at Sawgrass Center – Coral Springs
  • Pine Island Ridge Plaza – Davie
  • Regency Square – Davie
  • Paradise Promenade – Davie
  • Doral Park Shopping Center – Doral (closes 7 p.m.)
  • Publix at Doral Isle – Doral
  • Coral Ridge Shopping Center – Fort Lauderdale (closes 7 p.m.)
  • Publix at Sunrise Boulevard – Fort Lauderdale
  • The Riverland Center – Fort Lauderdale
  • Country Club Plaza – Hialeah
  • Westlake Commons – Hollywood (closes 10 p.m.)
  • Homestead Town Square – Homestead
  • Inverrary Falls – Lauderhill
  • Venetian Isle Shopping Center – Lighthouse Point
  • Palm Lakes Plaza – Margate
  • Higate Square – Miami (closes 7 p.m.)
  • University Park Center North – Miami
  • Allapattah & US 1 Shopping Center – Miami
  • Baypoint – Miami
  • Airpark Plaza – Miami
  • Publix Sabor Coral Way Altos Plaza – Miami
  • Eureka Promenade – Miami
  • Publix at Miami Lakes – Miami Lakes (closes 5 p.m.)
  • Cypress Lake Town Center – North Lauderdale
  • Publix at North Miami – North Miami
  • Parkland Commons – Parkland
  • Pembroke Commons – Pembroke Pines
  • Plantation Promenade – Plantation
  • Tamarac Town Square – Tamarac
  • Midway Plaza – Tamarac (closes 11 p.m.)
  • Publix at Glade Crossing – Weston (closes 7 p.m.)

OPEN SEDANO’S LOCATIONS:

  • Sedano’s 1690 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33014
  • Sedano’s 3925 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012
  • Sedano’s 10720 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33175
  • Sedano’s 12175 SW 26 Street, Miami, FL 33175
  • Sedano’s 6430 NW 186th Street, Miami, FL 33015
  • Sedano’s 2425 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135
  • Sedano’s 2301 West 52nd Street, Hialeah, FL 33016
  • Sedano’s 3140 West 76 Street, Hialeah, FL 33018
  • Sedano’s 16255 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196
  • Sedano’s 831 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030
  • Sedano’s 10780 NW 58th Street, Doral, FL 33178
  • Sedano’s 18600 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33015
  • Sedano’s 14524 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33184
  • Sedano’s 8601 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155
  • Sedano’s 3801 West Flagler St. Miami, FL 33134

OPEN WINN-DIXIE LOCATIONS:

  • Winn-Dixie 3275 SW 22nd Street, Coral Gables, FL 33145
  • Winn-Dixie 1150 NW 54th Street, Doral, FL 33178
  • Winn-Dixie 1155 NW 11th Street, Miami, FL 33136
  • Winn-Dixie 5850 NW 183rd Street, Country Club, FL 33015

