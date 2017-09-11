Publix, Winn-Dixies and Sedano’s currently open after Hurricane Irma

(WSVN) - The following Publix, Winn-Dixie and Sedano’s supermarket locations have opened in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. For the latest updates, check each grocery chain’s website.

OPEN PUBLIX LOCATIONS:

Coral Creek Shops – Coconut Creek

Winston Park Center – Coconut Creek

Riverside Square – Coral Springs (closes 8 p.m.)

Ramblewood Square – Coral Springs

Lakeview Center – Coral Springs

Publix at Sawgrass Center – Coral Springs

Pine Island Ridge Plaza – Davie

Regency Square – Davie

Paradise Promenade – Davie

Doral Park Shopping Center – Doral (closes 7 p.m.)

Publix at Doral Isle – Doral

Coral Ridge Shopping Center – Fort Lauderdale (closes 7 p.m.)

Publix at Sunrise Boulevard – Fort Lauderdale

The Riverland Center – Fort Lauderdale

Country Club Plaza – Hialeah

Westlake Commons – Hollywood (closes 10 p.m.)

Homestead Town Square – Homestead

Inverrary Falls – Lauderhill

Venetian Isle Shopping Center – Lighthouse Point

Palm Lakes Plaza – Margate

Higate Square – Miami (closes 7 p.m.)

University Park Center North – Miami

Allapattah & US 1 Shopping Center – Miami

Baypoint – Miami

Airpark Plaza – Miami

Publix Sabor Coral Way Altos Plaza – Miami

Eureka Promenade – Miami

Publix at Miami Lakes – Miami Lakes (closes 5 p.m.)

Cypress Lake Town Center – North Lauderdale

Publix at North Miami – North Miami

Parkland Commons – Parkland

Pembroke Commons – Pembroke Pines

Plantation Promenade – Plantation

Tamarac Town Square – Tamarac

Midway Plaza – Tamarac (closes 11 p.m.)

Publix at Glade Crossing – Weston (closes 7 p.m.)

OPEN SEDANO’S LOCATIONS:

Sedano’s 1690 West 68th Street, Hialeah, FL 33014

Sedano’s 3925 Palm Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33012

Sedano’s 10720 West Flagler St., Miami, FL 33175

Sedano’s 12175 SW 26 Street, Miami, FL 33175

Sedano’s 6430 NW 186th Street, Miami, FL 33015

Sedano’s 2425 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33135

Sedano’s 2301 West 52nd Street, Hialeah, FL 33016

Sedano’s 3140 West 76 Street, Hialeah, FL 33018

Sedano’s 16255 SW 88 Street, Miami, FL 33196

Sedano’s 831 NE 8th Street, Homestead, FL 33030

Sedano’s 10780 NW 58th Street, Doral, FL 33178

Sedano’s 18600 NW 87th Avenue, Miami, FL 33015

Sedano’s 14524 SW 8th Street, Miami, FL 33184

Sedano’s 8601 SW 40th Street, Miami, FL 33155

Sedano’s 3801 West Flagler St. Miami, FL 33134

OPEN WINN-DIXIE LOCATIONS:

Winn-Dixie 3275 SW 22nd Street, Coral Gables, FL 33145

Winn-Dixie 1150 NW 54th Street, Doral, FL 33178

Winn-Dixie 1155 NW 11th Street, Miami, FL 33136

Winn-Dixie 5850 NW 183rd Street, Country Club, FL 33015

