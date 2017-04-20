Protests continue after state senator makes racist slurs

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Protesters are not satisfied after a Florida senator apologizes for his racist slurs.

Florida senator and Republican Frank Artiles, according to a report, used a racial slur and vulgar insults during a private, after-hours conversation with two African-American colleagues. The former chairman of the Communications, Energy and Public Utilities Committee gave a three-minute apology on the Senate floor, Wednesday, but residents believe it is not enough.

“I do not accept him as my representative,” said a passionate, concerned citizen, Frank Frost, during a protest, Thursday morning.

“We have somebody in Tallahassee that don’t even respect the black community,” said another citizen Deltravis Williams. “What state senator or what elected official uses the n-word, calling people b’s?”

Members of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party and other citizens demanded Artiles step down as a senator outside of his district office, Thursday, in Southwest Miami-Dade. The protest signs were left outside of Artiles’ office for him to see when he returns to Miami.

“Frank Artiles does not represent this community, has no respect for this community and should resign immediately,” said Miami-Dade Democratic Party member Juan Cuba.

The reports stated that Artiles used a variation of the “n-word” in a conversation at Tallahassee’s Governor’s Club with Democratic Sens. Audrey Gibson of Jacksonville and Perry Thurston of Fort Lauderdale. Artiles called Gibson obscenities, including one particularly offensive to women, during a conversation at the members-only Governors Club, which is a short walk from the Capitol.

After Thurston intervened, Artiles continued on and blamed “six [n-word]” for letting Senate President Joe Negron rise to power. He also referred to Negron using a vulgar term.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott commented on the situation, Thursday morning.

“It’s disappointing,” said Scott. “It’s disgusting. It’s wrong. I mean, I don’t know why anyone would say racist or derogatory statements like that.”

A news conference is also expected to be held at 3 p.m., Thursday, by concerned citizens of District 40.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.