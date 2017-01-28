Pro-life march held in SW Miami-Dade on Roe v Wade anniversary

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of people marched in Southwest Miami-Dade to take a stance against abortion on the anniversary of a polarizing Supreme Court decision.

Participants of the Walk for Life gathered at St. John Vianney College Seminary, near Southwest 29th Street and 87th Avenue, Saturday morning, and then set out on a march.

Some demonstrators took time to explain why they’re pro-life. “From the moment of conception, this infant has a soul, so in the eyes of God, this is a true human being,” said Linda Dalrymple.

“People want to say it’s about a choice, but really, given the choice, most women will choose life when they see the truth,” said fellow marcher Theresa Kuehne.

Saturday marks the 44th anniversary for the Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion throughout all 50 states.

