Possible gas leak affects 9 at Miami Springs Middle School

MIAMI (WSVN) - A possible carbon monoxide leak, Wednesday, has people complaining of feeling ill at Miami Springs Middle School.

According to Miami-Dade Schools, no students were inside the middle school at the time, but a smell of gas had been reported in the cafeteria.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said nine people complained of feeling ill.

7Skyforce HD flew over the scene where at least two people were stretchered off the campus, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said, and taken to a nearby hospital.

The conditions of those affected have yet to be confirmed.

School officials said students will still be fed, and the day will continue as normal.

Officials remain on the scene in order to investigate the possible leak.

