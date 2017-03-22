Pompano Beach teen struck by van and ‘left to die’

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida mother made a heartfelt plea, Wednesday, after her 17-year-old son was struck by a van and left to die as he was walking to school.

Angel Garcia’s face is swollen, he has traumatic head injuries, crushed ribs and a crushed pelvis, according to his mother, after he was hit by a Chevy van, at around 8 a.m., Monday. The incident happened as he walked towards Dixie Highway, along Southwest Eighth Street, in Pompano Beach.

Surveillance video captured the moment the van struck Garcia and sent him flying in the air in broad daylight. It also captured the moments following the incident, where the driver walked over to see what he had done before deciding to flee the scene.

“You can see the victim being projected off of the roadway and into the swale,” explained Broward Sheriff’s Office Detective Michael Wiley. “The van then travels an estimated 30 or 40 feet farther down the road, where the driver actually stops in the middle of the roadway. He exits his vehicle, at which time he walks towards the rear of his vehicle, back to where the victim would have been lying back on the swale.”

According to detectives, the vehicle is an older model Chevy van with front-side damage and possible damage to the hood, after it hit Garcia. Detectives said Garcia’s head could have hit the front side of the hood, causing a dent.

The van is black and has a lighter color molding along the bottom.

Police hope someone who witnessed the incident or recognizes the vehicle comes forward with information. Furthermore, police are asking specifically for the drivers of two vehicles, a white Suburban and a silver sedan, both who may have seen the van stopping.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.