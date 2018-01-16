Police: Woman shot by family member in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman was rushed to a hospital after, police said, she was shot by a family member in Fort Lauderdale, Tuesday evening.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of Northwest 11th Place. Fort Lauderdale Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene at around 7:30 p.m.

The shooter fled the scene before police arrived.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical. Her condition remains unknown.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this breaking story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.