Lockdown lifted after unknown man reported on Wilton Manors Elementary School campus

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - An elementary school in Wilton Manors was placed on lockdown, Thursday morning, after an unidentified man was seen on campus.

According to police, they were searching for the unknown man on the campus of Wilton Manors Elementary School. The school is located at 2401 N.E. 3rd Ave.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown just before 11 a.m., but it was lifted at about 11:23 a.m.

