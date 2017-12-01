Police: Teenage girl abducted in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl believed to have been abducted in Southwest Miami-Dade, earlier this week.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Glenda Agustin-Juarez was last seen Sunday along the 14600 block of Southwest 295th Street.

Detectives believe the teen is with 27-year-old Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, riding in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with the Florida tag 708YLP.

A FL MISSING CHILD Alert is issued for GLENDA AGUSTIN JUAREZ, 16yo W/F, 5'2", 118lbs, brown hair/eyes, last seen in Miami. May be with Elmer Tiu-Carreto, 27yo W/M, 5'2", 140lbs. May be in silver Toyota Celica, FL tag 708YLP. Have info? Call Miami-Dade PD at 305-715-3300 or 911. pic.twitter.com/3mejCzBlP1 — FDLE (@fdlepio) December 2, 2017

Investigators said Agustin-Juarez stands 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair with yellow tips. She may be in need of services.

Tiu Carreto is wanted for questioning in connection to the abduction.

Police urge anyone with information about the missing teen’s whereabouts to call 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

