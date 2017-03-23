Police: Severely decomposed body found on roof of Miami Shores home

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating after a severely decomposed body was found on the roof of a Miami Shores home.

According to Miami-Dade Police, they do not know the race or age of the male body.

Investigators said the house, located near North Miami Avenue and Northwest 110th Street, is unoccupied.

Neighbors said this is highly unusual for their neighborhood.

“I don’t know. It looks like something bad happened,” said neighbor Jean Franck. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

“That sounds weird,” said Corsin Barblan. “It’s a safe neighborhood normally.”

The investigation is ongoing.

