Police set up perimeter in Miami to find possible robbery suspects

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police in Miami have set up a perimeter in order to locate a group of possibly armed robbery suspects, Tuesday.

Police have currently blocked two northbound lanes of Interstate 95, near Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police, City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Schools police all responded to the scene after a red Honda Prius struck a Miami-Dade Police cruiser.

The Prius is believed to have been involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Miami.

The police officer began following the vehicle. However, the four passengers inside bailed out and fled into the nearby neighborhood.

As a result, both Jose De Diego Middle School and Eneida M. Hartner Elementary School have been placed on lockdown.

