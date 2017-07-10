Police searching for car thieves who dumped car in water

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – A stolen car was recovered from under water in the Florida Keys, Monday.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office towed a vehicle out of the water at a rock quarry.

The car was stolen overnight from Stock Island, according to police.

A resident said he saw a group of men running from the scene after driving it into the water.

If you have any information on this car theft, call Monroe County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-346-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward.

