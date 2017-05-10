Police search for suspects after woman mugged in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for suspects after a woman was violently robbed in Deerfield Beach over the weekend.

According to deputies, two women were walking home from Kahuna Bar & Grill, located at 249 N.E. 21st Ave., on April 29, when they were approached by a car.

Police said two men jumped out of the car and approached the women. One of the subjects grabbed the wrist of one of the women and threw her to the ground. She was able to get up and get away.

“One of the victims was lucky enough to be able to run away,” said Gina Carter of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. “Unfortunately, the second victim, they were able to grab her and throw her down to the ground, and then steal her backpack with all of her belongings.”

BSO deputies have an idea of who the men are, as they said, the subjects drove to a gas station in Hollywood and used one of the stolen debit cards to gas up their car. It was at this time that surveillance captured an image of one of the subjects.

The subjects are described as being all male and in their late teens or early 20s. They also drove a four-door green car.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

